Johnnie Glaspie named WECT Athlete of the week

Wallace-Rose Hill’s Johnnie Glaspie is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week Glaspie led the Bulldogs to a 48-to-28 win over Mitchell in the 1AA State title game. The senior rushed for 261 yards and 5 touchdowns. He had scoring runs of 3, 4, 11, 59 and 76 yards, and took home game MVP honors for the second year in a row.



