Ryan Flowers could return to UNCW women's basketball team

The UNCW women’s basketball team could be getting some help soon. Junior forward Ryan Flowers has been cleared by doctors to continue basketball activities.

The news comes as a surprise because Flowers was ruled out for the season due to injury at the Seahawks annual media day.

“There were two things that were going to happen. She was going to have surgery, or try to let the body heal itself. Right now she has been advised by her doctors to try it and see if the body did heal itself,” said Seahawks head coach Adell Harris.

Flowers is now able to practice, and could even see playing time Friday against Ohio, but UNCW head coach Adell Harris is moving forward with caution.

“She could practice tomorrow and be out again. But she is capable of going into a game at this point. Her conditions isn’t very good. And I am not going to put her in a situation that she isn’t going to help us. But she is able to go in the game," Harris explained.

If Flowers had sat out the 2015-16 season with the injury she would have be eligible for a fifth year.

“She doesn’t want to redshirt. That wasn’t clear when we started the year, so she will graduate next year," Harris said.

As a sophomore, the Raleigh native averaged 6 points and 7 rebounds per-game for the Seahawks.

