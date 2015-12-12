Cape Fear Basketball Scoreboard

Men’s basketball

Palm Beach State College 78 Cape Fear CC 73

Nationally ranked Palm Beach State College defeated Cape Fear Community College 78-73 on day one of the Florida Shootout in Gainesville.

“They did a great job defensively against us to speed us up and take poor shots,” said CFCC Coach Ryan Mantlo. “We will continue to get better and be ready down the stretch.”

Calvin Davis led the way with 16 points for the Sea Devils, while Michael Chambers added 12 points. Five different Cape Fear players closed in double figures. T.J. Evans and Tyrek Coger chipped in with 12 points apiece. Coger also pull down eight rebounds and Matt Lindsey added 11 points.

Winner of five straight, Cape Fear fell to 9-4 overall. Palm Beach State is ranked seventh in the country in this week’s National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men’s Basketball Poll and moved to 9-0 overall.

Cape Fear closes their weekend trip to the Sunshine State with a quick turnaround against Broward College at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Women’s basketball

Cape Fear CC 93 Guilford Tech 71

Cape Fear Community College wrapped up a brief two-game home stand with a 93-71 victory over Guilford Tech at the Schwartz Center in women’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon.

“It was a great team win,” said CFCC First-Year Coach Chris Harris. “Anytime you can get a win against a top level program it speaks to the work your team is putting in each day. Our defensive continues to spark our team. It’s slowly becoming our identity.”

Five different players recorded double figures for the Sea Devils, who grabbed their fourth straight positive result. Monica Alexander led all scorers with 19 points and Jasmine Brown added 18.

Guilford Tech received votes in this week’s NJCAA Division II Top 20 poll after being ranked ninth in the nation to start the month December. Cape Fear improved to 2-1 in conference and 5-1 overall. The Sea Devils return to the floor at the Brunswick Community College Holiday Tournament in Bolivia at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16.