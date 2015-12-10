Kadeem Allen hurt in win over Fresno State

Former New Hanover basketball standout Kadeem Allen could be shelved for some time.

Late in the 2nd half of the Wildcats 85-72 win over Fresno State, Allen sprained his right ankle. Allen wasn’t able to apply any press to his ankle, and was helped off the court.

After the game Arizona head coach Sean Miller confirmed that the injury was just a sprain, but had no time table for his return.

Before leaving with the injury Allen had scored 13 points, 5 assists, and 2 rebounds.

