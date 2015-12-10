H.S. Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

December 10, 2015

Girls
North Brunswick 55, Ashley 53 F
Pender 23, Topsail 55 F

Boys 
North Brunswick 56, Ashley 82 F
South Brunswick 46, East Columbus 41 F
Pender 63, Topsail 51 F

