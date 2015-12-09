Trask's Davis named WECT Athlete of the week

Trask’s Tynaffit Davis is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week (Source: WECT)

Trask’s Tynaffit Davis is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week Davis led the Titans to a pair of victories, and a 2-and-0 start to the season. The senior scored 20 points against Dixon, and 17 points against county rival Topsail.

