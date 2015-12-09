Trask's Davis named WECT Athlete of the week

Trask’s Tynaffit Davis is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past week Davis led the Titans to a pair of victories, and a 2-and-0 start to the season. The senior scored 20 points against Dixon, and 17 points against county rival Topsail.
Tune in to WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.
Do you know an outstanding student athlete? Fill out the form below this story online or email jsmist@wect.com.
Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.