Cape Fear men stay perfect at home

Cape Fear C.C. Press Release



Cape Fear CC 97 Clinton Junior College 75

Cape Fear Community College rolled to a 97-75 win over Clinton Junior College at the Schwartz Center on Friday night.

T.J. Evans led all scorers with 21 points for the Sea Devils, who improved to 6-0 on their home floor. Cape Fear has now won five of their last six games, moved to 7-3 overall and 1-0 in conference.

“We played very well in stretches tonight, but continue to give up too many points,” said CFCC Coach Ryan Mantlo. “It always feels great winning league games.”

Michael Chambers and Calvin Davis added 15 points apiece, while Tyrek Coger chipped in with 14.

The Sea Devils close a three-game home stand against Central Carolina Community College on Saturday, Dec. 5. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. at the Schwartz Center.