Tar Heels end UNCW volleyballs season in NCAA Tournament

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Nicole Lott held match-high honors with 11 kills and Katie McCullough added nine kills and 15 digs, but UNCW fell in straight sets (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) to North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Carmichael Arena.

The Tar Heels (21-9) advanced to the second round where they will play 16th-seeded Creighton on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Seahawks, meanwhile, see their season end with a 24-8 record after advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

Paige Neufeldt headed up the UNC effort with a team-high 10 kills and Victoria McPherson added nine kills in 18 attacks for a .500 hitting average. Led by Neuenfeldt’s seven blocks, UNC out blocked the Seahawks, 14-7.

UNCW was outblocked for the first time this season and the first time since Oct. 18, 2014, against Towson, a span of 38 matches.

Lott finished off a double-double, her 10th of the season, with 10 digs. Lindsay Hartmann added 13 digs for UNCW.

UNCW setter Alyssa Desjardins doled out 19 assists and missed notching a double-double by one digs.

How it happened: The Tar Heels were able to overcome an earlier loss to the Seahawks (Sept. 11) by out blocking UNCW and limiting the Seahawks to a .092 hitting average.

Notes: UNCW dropped to 1-5 all-time against UNC … Nicole Lott and Meredith Peacock had the first two kills in NCAA tournament play for the Seahawks … The Seahawks hit below .100 for just the second time this season (9/12 at Duke, .055) … With her 13 digs, Lindsay Hartmann moved into fourth all-time at UNCW with 1,229 digs.