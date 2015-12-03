Laney's Miller named WECT Athlete of the Week

Laney’s Marquan Miller is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior helped line the Buccaneers to a pair of wins at the Laney Big Shots Hoops Feast. He scored 12 points and grabbed 5 rebounds against Wilmington Christian Academy. Miller followed that up with 10 points, 4 assists, and 6 steals against Jack Britt.

