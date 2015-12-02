H.S. Basketball Scoreboard

12/1/2015
Girls
Cape Fear 45, Wilmington Christian 48 F
Pender 20, Laney 45 F
North Brunswick 52, South Brunswick 32 F
Topsail 55, White Oak 9 F
Coastal Christian 37, Bethel Christian 32 F
Boys
Cape Fear 49, Wilmington Christian 56 F
North Brunswick 52, South Brunswick 32 F
Topsail 53, White Oak 46
Myrtle Beach Christian 65, West Brunswick 80 F
Pender 56, Laney 62 F
Trask 68, Dixon 59 F
Ashley 56, South Australia 43 F
Coastal Christian 55, Bethel Christian 48 F
