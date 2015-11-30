UNCW ready for NCAA Tourney debut against Tar Heels

Preparation is underway as UNCW Volleyball looks forward to their first ever NCAA Tournament game, a matchup with UNC, a team they have already defeated this season.

"I'm excited to play them. It was a fun game first time around, and it's going to be the same thing this time," said Nicole Lott, a junior who has been a major part of UNCW's attack this season. "They're a great team, a really solid, good program."

It's all the more amazing that the Seahawks are here when in the conference semis, they were down 13-7 in the 5th set, two points away from their season ending. But a miraculous 8-0 run earned them the win, the next day they won the conference title, and now there's the very realistic possibility to do even more.

"We came from being the underdogs freshman year to the top team in the CAA which is really awesome," said Lindsay Hartmann, a defensive specialist who has brought in multiple honors this year. "I'm just really proud of all we've accomplished this year. And you know there's still so much more that we can do. Who knows, we could be the Cinderella team of the NCAA."

Whether Coach Bambenek's squad is able to get by UNC again or not, this season has been a journey to remember. 24 wins, a CAA title – the future for this program – in their words, limitless.

"It's been a ride. I mean, it's been a lot of fun," said Lott. "I always expected to do these things, but for it to be actually completed, is something I can't even describe."

Describing success may be difficult for Lott and her teammates at times, but it's no matter – the success has been right there for everyone to see.

