Seahawks to play UNC in NCAA Tourney

UNCW Volleyball will be playing in familiar territory this week, selected to face off against UNC in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Seahawks defeated UNC in five sets earlier this season in Chapel Hill, snapping Carolina's 24 match home winning streak.

"I think that this gives us a ton of confidence. We've played in their arena already this year. Obviously they're gonna be out for revenge," said head coach Amy Bambenek. "It's a winnable first round for our program. We're going to have to do some good scouting and the girls are really going to have to play well but I think it's a great, a great opportunity for our players."

