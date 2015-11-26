High School football teams gear up for 3rd round of playoffs

Three weeks ago 14 teams started with State Championship dreams. Three weeks later that number is down to just four.

The New Hanover Wildcats in the 3rd round of the High School football playoffs for the first-time since 2011. Friday New Hanover, who has won 9-straight, host Durham Hillside at Legion Stadium at 7:30pm.

Durham Hillside earned a trip to Wilmington after beating Hoggard 42-14, and also has a 9-game winning streak. The Hornets loaded with talented skilled players.

"Until you get on the field with them, because other than Hoggard we don't have any common opponents. Until you get out there and get a feel for their speed you have to wait and see" said New Hanover Head Coach Earl Smith.

The Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs quest for a second straight 1AA State Title continues Friday at home against East Carteret.

The Bulldog in the 3rd round of the playoffs for the 6th time in 7 years under head coach Joey Price.



"That means that you are one of the top 4 teams in the East, top 8 in the State, you are a top 10 team and where you want it to be. There is only going to be one State Champions so everyone is going to go home sad one way for the other" said Price.



The James Kenan Tigers are the only team to beat Wallace-Rose Hill this season. For the second-straight season the Tigers will do battle with Tarboro.

A victory against the Vikings could set up a rematch with the Bulldogs in the East Finals. Tigers head coach Ken Avent knows his team will be ready for Friday.

"They know that Tarboro can play, they remember the game last year. Tt was four quarters of smash mouth football. They know what the deal is and are very respectful of Tarboro. So we are not looking past anything other than Friday night" said Avent.

In the 2A ranks East Duplin are still alive, they will be on the road at Bunn.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.