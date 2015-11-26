James Kenan's Zach Melvin named WECT Athlete of the week

James Kenan’s Zach Melvin is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past Friday night in a 47-to-14 win over Riverside, the senior rushed the ball 17 times for 176 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Friday night the Tigers take on Tarboro on the road in the 3rd round of the playoffs.

