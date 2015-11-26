Laney hosting Hoops Feast

Some of the best High School basketball players in the country will be in the Port City this weekend.

The Laney Basketball program hosting its first annual Big Shots Hoops Feast Friday and Saturday. All games will be played at the newly renovated Michael J. Jordan Gymnasium.

“You are going to see local teams before the season gets going. And the quality of teams coming from out of state is just unbelievable” said Laney Head Coach Nathan Faulk.

The event will showcase the talent of as many as 40 future division one college basketball players.

Friday, Nov. 27

10am Jack Britt girls vs. East Bladen

11:30 Jack Britt boys vs. West Brunswick

1:00 Laney girls vs. Hoke County

2:30 Flight 22 Academy C boys vs. Hoke County

4:00 Laney boys vs. Wilmington Christian Academy

5:30 Genesis(VA) boys vs. Faith Assembly

7:00 Quality Education (VA) boys vs. Legacy Charter (SC)

8:30 Mountain Mission (VA) boys vs. St. Frances (MD)

Saturday, Nov. 28

10am East Bladen girls vs. Hoke County

11:30 Hoke County boys vs. West Brunswick

1:00 Mountain Mission boys vs. Faith Asembly

2:30 Genesis boys vs. Legacy Charter

4:00 Quality Education boys vs. Faith Assembly

5:30 Flight 22 Academy boys vs. St. Frances Academy

7:00 Laney girls vs. Jack Britt

8:30 Laney boys vs. Jack Britt

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.