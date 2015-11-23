UNCW Volleyball reflects on CAA Win

UNCW Volleyball is ready for their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance. (Source:CAA)

The UNCW Volleyball team won their first CAA title with a storybook finish to the conference tournament.

Down two sets to nothing in the conference semifinals, their season in the balance, the Seahawks rallied.

Then, in the championship, they won with style, advancing to their first ever NCAA Tournament. It was dramatic, emotional, it was program history.

"It's just an unbelievable feeling," said Kristen Powell, a junior. "Especially, just, the best scenario was playing Charleston in the final. It's always been a big rival for us and being able to sweep them in the final was just sweet, sweet victory."

Just a few years ago UNCW Volleyball had never won more than 13 matches in a season. Now, the wins are coming back to back.

Amy Bambenek, coaching her seventh year, doesn't have a team, she now has a program.

"It means a lot. Coaching is a tough career," Bambenek explained. "Both myself and AJ Benetti, we've been here through thick and thin the past seven years, going through all the ups and downs of trying to change the character and the culture of a program."

Their keyword this season is "limitless." Often time, the most dangerous teams are those with nothing to lose, and in their first NCAA Tournament, that is certainly the case.

