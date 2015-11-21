UNCW women fall to UVA 2-0 in NCAA Tournament

UNCW Press Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia – Junior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy made a season-high 10 saves, but it was not enough as UNCW dropped a 2-0 decision against top-ranked Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship at Klöckner Stadium on Friday evening.

The loss ends the Seahawks’ season with a 15-7-1 record while upping Virginia’s mark to 18-1-2. The Cavaliers advance to the third round on Sunday afternoon where they will host USC at 2 p.m.

After a scoreless first half, the Cavaliers took a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute when junior midfielder Alexis Shaffer blasted an 18-yard shot into the top left corner of the goal. Just over 10 minutes later, senior forward Makenzy Doniak upped the advantage to 2-0 when she converted a four-yard shot past Huddy.

Seahawk Storylines

• The Seahawks set a school record by playing their 23rd game of the season.

• Virginia leads the all-time series by a 3-0-0 margin. The Cavaliers posted two of the three wins in the series this year.

• The Seahawks did not allow a goal in the first half for the 18th time in 23 games this season. UNCW outscored its opponents by a 23-8 margin in the opening stanza.

• The Seahawks were shut out for just the fourth time in 23 games this year.

• UNCW allowed more than one goal for just the seventh time this season. Virginia was the first opponent to score more than one goal against the Seahawks since Oct. 4 at Northeastern.

• The Seahawks are now 1-2-0 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. Prior to splitting two games in this year’s tournament, UNCW dropped a 3-0 decision against Georgia in the first round of the 2009 tournament.

• Seniors Lindsey Byrne, Maddie McCormick, Katrina Guillou and Morgan Leyble all played their 80th career games against Virginia on Friday night. They are four of eight players in school history to appear in 80 or more career games.

College Women’s Soccer: No. 1 Virginia 2, UNCW 0 (NCAA Second Round)

UNCW 0 0 - 0

Virginia 0 2 - 2

Goals: UNCW – n/a; UVA – Alexis Shaffer (50:11), Makenzy Doniak (60:47). Assists: UNCW – n/a; UVA – n/a. Saves: UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 10 (90:00, 2 goals allowed); UVA – Morgan Stearns 0 (90:00, 0 goals allowed). Shots: UNCW – 1; UVA – 28. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 2; UVA – 12. Attendance: 1,023.

