Kadeem Allen shines again for Arizona

Former New Hanover Wildcat Kadeem Allen continues to shine for the 12th ranked Arizona Wildcats.

In an 88-76 home win over Boise State Allen filled up the stat sheet. He had 10 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. For Allen it was the second time that he had scored double-digit in three game.

In three games Allen is averaging 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists per-game.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.