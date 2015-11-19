Kadeem Allen shines again for Arizona

Former New Hanover Wildcat Kadeem Allen continues to shine for the 12th ranked Arizona Wildcats.
In an 88-76 home win over Boise State Allen filled up the stat sheet. He had 10 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. For Allen it was the second time that he had scored double-digit in three game.
In three games Allen is averaging 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists per-game.
