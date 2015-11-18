East Bladen's Tatum named WECT Athlete of the week

East Bladen player Kyle Tatum is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

In a 35-24 first round overtime win against Graham, Tatum carried the ball 30 times for 151 yards and one touchdown. He also picked off a pass on defense.

Friday night the Eagles travel to Southwest Edgecombe for a 2nd round playoff game.

