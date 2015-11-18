Laney boys soccer headed to first State Championship game - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Laney boys soccer headed to first State Championship game

Laney boys soccer headed to first State Championship game (Source: WECT) Laney boys soccer headed to first State Championship game (Source: WECT)

High School Soccer Board

4A
New Hanover 0, Laney 1 F/OT

With the win Laney advances to the State Championship for the first time in program history. The Bucs also become just the second New Hanover County school to play for a 4A State soccer title. Buccaneers will play South Mecklenburg Saturday, kickoff will be announced Wednesday.

1A
Wallace-Rose Hill 0, Franklin Academy 1 F

