Laney boys soccer headed to first State Championship game

High School Soccer Board
4A
New Hanover 0, Laney 1 F/OT
With the win Laney advances to the State Championship for the first time in program history. The Bucs also become just the second New Hanover County school to play for a 4A State soccer title. Buccaneers will play South Mecklenburg Saturday, kickoff will be announced Wednesday.
1A
Wallace-Rose Hill 0, Franklin Academy 1 F
