Trask's Rivenbark signs with App State

Appalachian State has their newest athletic commit, as Taylor Rivenbark from Trask High School signed to play softball for the Mountaineers.

The senior received interest from a number of schools, but in the end always had her sights on App.

"I was kind of late in the recruiting process, but once I sent out all of my letters to all of the coaches where I felt the college was right for me," she said. "App reached out to me and started watching me, so that's how I started the whole recruiting process."

The senior actually just had foot surgery at App, but should be ready come springtime when softball season begins.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.