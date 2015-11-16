Trask's Rivenbark signs with App State - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Trask's Rivenbark signs with App State

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Appalachian State has their newest athletic commit, as Taylor Rivenbark from Trask High School signed to play softball for the Mountaineers.

The senior received interest from a number of schools, but in the end always had her sights on App.

"I was kind of late in the recruiting process, but once I sent out all of my letters to all of the coaches where I felt the college was right for me," she said. "App reached out to me and started watching me, so that's how I started the whole recruiting process."

The senior actually just had foot surgery at App, but should be ready come springtime when softball season begins.

