UNCW Volleyball earns share of CAA Title

UNCW Press Release



NEWARK, Delaware – Nicole Lott, Kristen Powell and Meredith Peacock combined for 35 kills and Lindsay Hartmann held match-high honors with 28 digs as UNCW claimed its first-ever share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular season title with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-21) sweep at Delaware on Sunday.



The Seahawks, who will be the third-seed in the CAA tournament, conclude the regular season with a 21-7 record overall and 12-4 in the CAA. The Blue Hens dropped to 12-17 and 4-12.



"The team was able to take care of business today and I felt we were consistent offensively from set to set," said UNCW Head Coach Amy Bambenek. "(Lindsay) Hartmann played great defense and I also felt the whole team hustled and played with high energy."



Powell posted her seventh double-double of the season with 11 kills and 10 digs while Lott and Peacock added 14 and 10 kills, respectively, as UNCW outhit the Blue Hens, .232-.137.



Hartmann, whose season-high was 29, held match-high honors as the Seahawks out dug UD, 69-60. UNCW also won the battle at the net, out blocking UD, 7-4 as Peacock led the way with five total blocks.



Alyssa Desjardin had a match-high 21 assists and added nine for UNCW while Maddy Kline added 11 digs and five kills.



Autumn Jenkins equaled Lott for match-high honors with 14 kills for UD. Libero Ariel Shonk collected 19 digs.



"We still have some fine-tuning to do before the CAA tournament, but today we celebrate a historic regular season for Seahawk Volleyball," added Bambenek.