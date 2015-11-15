UNCW Women's Basketball wins season opener

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Junior forward Jordan Henry posted the first "double double" of her college career with 15 points and 12 rebounds as UNCW opened the 2015-16 season with a 68-43 victory over UNC Pembroke at Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.



Henry, who tallied career highs with her 15 points and 12 rebounds, was one of three UNCW players to score in double figures. Junior guard Naqaiyyah Teague contributed a game-high 16 points while sophomore guard Madison Raque came off the bench to add 13 points, setting a career high.



Freshman guard Avery Locklear led UNC Pembroke with 12 points off the bench, making four of eight shots from the floor, including a 4-for-7 effort from three-point range. Junior guard LaShonda Prichard grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.



How It Happened: The Seahawks overcame a 14-12 deficit with 2:00 left in the first quarter by going on a 23-4 run over the next nine minutes for a 35-16 lead with 2:38 remaining in the first half. Henry scored 6 of her 15 points during the spurt as UNCW never trailed by fewer than 11 points from that point.



Game Notes: The game counted as a regular season contest for the Seahawks while serving as the second exhibition game for UNC Pembroke … The Seahawks are now 23-20 all-time in season openers … UNCW earned its fifth consecutive win over UNC Pembroke in regular season play … The Braves still lead the series by a 15-11 margin … UNCW forced UNC Pembroke into 30 turnovers, which the Seahawks converted into 29 points … The Seahawks also posted 14 second-chance points … Teague tied her career high with five assists and five steals … UNCW shot 51.6 percent from the field in the first half … UNC Pembroke had a slim 34-32 rebounding advantage over the Seahawks … The Seahawks committed just 10 turnovers against the Braves, including three in the second half.