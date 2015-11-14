H.S. Soccer playoff scoreboard

4A
Broughton 0, Laney 2 F
New Hanover 2, Cardinal Gibbons 1 F
(A Wilmington team will play for a 4A Soccer State Championship for just the second time in history)
1A
Rosewood 2, James Kenan 1 F
Franklin Academy 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 5 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.