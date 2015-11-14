H.S. Soccer playoff scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Soccer playoff scoreboard

H.S. Soccer playoff scoreboard

4A
Broughton 0, Laney 2 F
New Hanover 2, Cardinal Gibbons 1 F
(A Wilmington team will play for a 4A Soccer State Championship for just the second time in history)


1A
Rosewood 2, James Kenan 1 F
Franklin Academy 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 5 F
 

