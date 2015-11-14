UNCW women's soccer upset 16th ranked South Carolina

UNCW Press Release

COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Playing in its first NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament game since 2009, UNCW used goals by senior forward Katrina Guillou and junior defender Lauren Nalevaiko to earn its first-ever NCAA Tournament win with a 2-0 victory over South Carolina at Stone Stadium on Friday night.

The Seahawks, who earned an at-large berth into the 64-team field, improve to 15-6-1 on the season after earning their first-ever victory over the Gamecocks. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s season ends with a 12-5-3 record.

With the win, UNCW advances to the second round to play Virginia on Friday, Nov. 20. The Cavaliers, who earned a victory over the Seahawks in August, posted a 7-1 victory in their tournament opener against Howard on Friday night.

Guillou gave UNCW an early 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when she took a through pass from senior forward Maddie McCormick and scored on an eight-yard shot for her 11th goal of the season.

UNCW held the advantage until the 85th minute when Nalevaiko headed in a rebound of a Guillou shot for her first goal of the season, upping the margin to 2-0.

Led by junior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy, who made three saves, the Seahawks earned their 10th shutout of the season after limiting the Gamecocks to just three shots on goal.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 2, South Carolina 0 (NCAA First Round)

UNCW 1 1 - 2

South Carolina 0 0 - 0

Goals: UNCW – Katrina Guillou (11:59), Lauren Nalevaiko (84:04); SC – n/a. Assists: UNCW – Maddie McCormick, Katrina Guillou; SC – n/a. Saves: UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 3 (90:00, 0 goals allowed); SC – Caroline Kelly 3 (90:00, 2 goals allowed). Shots: UNCW – 11; SC – 12. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 8; SC – 4. Attendance: 704.