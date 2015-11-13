1st Round H.S. Football Scoreboard

NCHSAA H.S. Football playoff Schedule
AP-NC-FBH--North Carolina Prep Scores
Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 4AA
First Round
WEST
(1) East Forsyth 48, (16) Charlotte Olympic 3
Class 3A
First Round
EAST
(1) Eastern Alamance 55, (16) Pikeville Aycock 14
Class 2AA
First Round
EAST
(9) Jacksonville Northside 34, (8) Washington 0
WEST
(1) Monroe 55, (16) East Bend Forbush 7
Class 2A
First Round
WEST
(1) Shelby 62, (16) West Wilkes 0
Class 1AA
First Round
EAST
(2) Tarboro 55, (15) Rocky Point Trask 7
WEST
(2) West Montgomery 69, (15) West Columbus 6
(3) East Surry 55, (14) Bessemer City 0
Class 1A
First Round
EAST
(12) Jones County 6, (5) Manteo 0
WEST
(1) Davidson Community School 54, (16) South Stanly 0
