1st Round H.S. Football Scoreboard

NCHSAA H.S. Football playoff Schedule 

4AA

  • Laney 14, Wake Forest 59 F

4A

  • E.E. Smith 22, Hoggard 28 F
  • Knightdale 9, New Hanover 47 F

3AA

  • West Brunswick 20, Terry Sanford 41 F

3A

  • Fike 28, Topsail 8 F

2AA

  • North Brunswick 18, Clinton 49 F
  • Franklinton 22, East Duplin 48 F

2A

  • Red Springs 29, South Columbus 35 F
  • Graham 34, East Bladen 35 F

1AA

  • Spring Creek 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 56 F
  • Hobbton 14, James Kenan 54 F
  • Trask 7, Tarboro 56F
  • Mount Airy 10, Whiteville 6 F
  • West Columbus 6, West Montgomery 68 F
  • West Bladen 28, Kinston 59 F

AP-NC-FBH--North Carolina Prep Scores
Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press

    
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 4AA
First Round
WEST    
(1) East Forsyth 48, (16) Charlotte Olympic 3
    
Class 3A
First Round
EAST    
(1) Eastern Alamance 55, (16) Pikeville Aycock 14
    
Class 2AA
First Round
EAST    
(9) Jacksonville Northside 34, (8) Washington 0
    
WEST    
(1) Monroe 55, (16) East Bend Forbush 7
    
Class 2A
First Round
WEST    
(1) Shelby 62, (16) West Wilkes 0
    
Class 1AA
First Round
EAST    
(2) Tarboro 55, (15) Rocky Point Trask 7
    
WEST    
(2) West Montgomery 69, (15) West Columbus 6
    
(3) East Surry 55, (14) Bessemer City 0
    
Class 1A
First Round
EAST    
(12) Jones County 6, (5) Manteo 0
    
WEST    
(1) Davidson Community School 54, (16) South Stanly 0

