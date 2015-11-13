1st Round H.S. Football Scoreboard

NCHSAA H.S. Football playoff Schedule



4AA

Laney 14, Wake Forest 59 F

4A

E.E. Smith 22, Hoggard 28 F

Knightdale 9, New Hanover 47 F

3AA

West Brunswick 20, Terry Sanford 41 F

3A

Fike 28, Topsail 8 F

2AA

North Brunswick 18, Clinton 49 F

Franklinton 22, East Duplin 48 F

2A

Red Springs 29, South Columbus 35 F

Graham 34, East Bladen 35 F

1AA

Spring Creek 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 56 F

Hobbton 14, James Kenan 54 F

Trask 7, Tarboro 56F

Mount Airy 10, Whiteville 6 F

West Columbus 6, West Montgomery 68 F

West Bladen 28, Kinston 59 F

AP-NC-FBH--North Carolina Prep Scores

Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 4AA

First Round

WEST

(1) East Forsyth 48, (16) Charlotte Olympic 3



Class 3A

First Round

EAST

(1) Eastern Alamance 55, (16) Pikeville Aycock 14



Class 2AA

First Round

EAST

(9) Jacksonville Northside 34, (8) Washington 0



WEST

(1) Monroe 55, (16) East Bend Forbush 7



Class 2A

First Round

WEST

(1) Shelby 62, (16) West Wilkes 0



Class 1AA

First Round

EAST

(2) Tarboro 55, (15) Rocky Point Trask 7



WEST

(2) West Montgomery 69, (15) West Columbus 6



(3) East Surry 55, (14) Bessemer City 0



Class 1A

First Round

EAST

(12) Jones County 6, (5) Manteo 0



WEST

(1) Davidson Community School 54, (16) South Stanly 0

