Vote recount changes result in municipal elections

Election workers in Columbus County have overturned the results of a municipal election after a recount, while one election maintained the same results.

James Green has now taken the third and final seat on the Chadbourn Town Council, with 197 votes to Jay Suggs 196 votes. Suggs originally had 202 votes to 197 for Green before the recount.

Even though James Green had requested a recount, the Board of Elections said this race would have had a recount anyway, because of a computer glitch with absentee ballots that conflicted with voter history.

Donald Ray Bass and Colene Kelly remained the two leading vote-getters in that election.

There was no change in the Brunswick Town Commissioner race. Only three votes separated four candidates running for two open seats. Everlene Davis collected 62 votes, followed by Jackie Williams-Rowland with 60 votes. Hill and Queen Hawkins both received 59 votes. Hill had requested a recount in this election.

There will not be a recount in another close race. Emory Worley did not submit a request after losing to Sarah Thompson by one vote in the race for the District 1 seat on Whiteville City Council. Worley said the votes have been counted twice already in that race, and he is happy with the way things came out.

