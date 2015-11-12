Vote recount changes result in municipal elections

Several incumbent mayors will face opposition in the 2017 municipal elections in November following the end of the candidate filing period on Friday.More >>
The filing period for candidates in North Carolina's 2017 municipal elections ended at noon on Friday, and several towns and cities will see new elected leaders take office after the general election in November.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper will decide soon whether to veto the budget plan passed by the General Assembly. House lawmakers voted 77-38 Thursday afternoon to give final approval to the $23 billion spending plan that supporters say contains middle-class tax cuts, nearly ten percent teacher raises on average over two years, and money for Hurricane Matthew relief and reserves.More >>
Republican leaders in the General Assembly are pushing back against Governor Roy Cooper’s call for a special legislative session to redraw voting maps, after the U.S. Supreme Court found current lines unconstitutional.More >>
Another candidate has announced intentions to run for a seat on Wilmington City Council. Hollis Briggs Jr, who is a native of Wilmington, said in a news release his campaign “will focus on government accountability and public safety”.More >>
