Vote recount changes result in municipal elections - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Vote recount changes result in municipal elections

Election workers in Columbus County have overturned the results of a municipal election after a recount, while one election maintained the same results. (Source: Raycom Media) Election workers in Columbus County have overturned the results of a municipal election after a recount, while one election maintained the same results. (Source: Raycom Media)
WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) -

Election workers in Columbus County have overturned the results of a municipal election after a recount, while one election maintained the same results.

James Green has now taken the third and final seat on the Chadbourn Town Council, with 197 votes to Jay Suggs 196 votes. Suggs originally had 202 votes to 197 for Green before the recount.

Even though James Green had requested a recount, the Board of Elections said this race would have had a recount anyway, because of a computer glitch with absentee ballots that conflicted with voter history.

Donald Ray Bass and Colene Kelly remained the two leading vote-getters in that election.

There was no change in the Brunswick Town Commissioner race. Only three votes separated four candidates running for two open seats. Everlene Davis collected 62 votes, followed by Jackie Williams-Rowland with 60 votes. Hill and Queen Hawkins both received 59 votes. Hill had requested a recount in this election.

There will not be a recount in another close race. Emory Worley did not submit a request after losing to Sarah Thompson by one vote in the race for the District 1 seat on Whiteville City Council. Worley said the votes have been counted twice already in that race, and he is happy with the way things came out. 

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Candidate filing ends in Brunswick, Bladen, Columbus and Pender counties

    Candidate filing ends in Brunswick, Bladen, Columbus and Pender counties

    Friday, July 21 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-07-21 20:09:08 GMT
    Voters will decide several mayoral races in North Carolina's 2017 Municipal Elections. (Source: WECT)Voters will decide several mayoral races in North Carolina's 2017 Municipal Elections. (Source: WECT)

    Several incumbent mayors will face opposition in the 2017 municipal elections in November following the end of the candidate filing period on Friday.

    More >>

    Several incumbent mayors will face opposition in the 2017 municipal elections in November following the end of the candidate filing period on Friday.

    More >>

  • Races take shape in Wilmington, NHC beach town elections

    Races take shape in Wilmington, NHC beach town elections

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:48:40 GMT
    The filing period has ended for candidates wanting to run for office in the 2017 municipal elections.The filing period has ended for candidates wanting to run for office in the 2017 municipal elections.

    The filing period for candidates in North Carolina's 2017 municipal elections ended at noon on Friday, and several towns and cities will see new elected leaders take office after the general election in November.

    More >>

    The filing period for candidates in North Carolina's 2017 municipal elections ended at noon on Friday, and several towns and cities will see new elected leaders take office after the general election in November.

    More >>

  • Cooper to take action on budget 'in coming days'

    Cooper to take action on budget 'in coming days'

    Thursday, June 22 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-06-22 19:17:56 GMT
    Gov. Roy Cooper will decide whether to veto the state budget approved Thursday by the General Assembly. (Source: WECT)Gov. Roy Cooper will decide whether to veto the state budget approved Thursday by the General Assembly. (Source: WECT)

    Governor Roy Cooper will decide soon whether to veto the budget plan passed by the General Assembly. House lawmakers voted 77-38 Thursday afternoon to give final approval to the $23 billion spending plan that supporters say contains middle-class tax cuts, nearly ten percent teacher raises on average over two years, and money for Hurricane Matthew relief and reserves. 

    More >>

    Governor Roy Cooper will decide soon whether to veto the budget plan passed by the General Assembly. House lawmakers voted 77-38 Thursday afternoon to give final approval to the $23 billion spending plan that supporters say contains middle-class tax cuts, nearly ten percent teacher raises on average over two years, and money for Hurricane Matthew relief and reserves. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly