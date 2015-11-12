Laney's Beckett named WECT Athlete of the Week

Laney football player Jamius Beckett is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

In a must win game against Ashley, the senior running back came up big, carrying the ball 8 times for 97 yards.

But it was two 4th quarter touchdowns that led the Buccaneers to a 21-10 win over the Screaming Eagles

Tune in to WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.

Do you know an outstanding student athlete? Fill out the form below this story online or email jsmist@wect.com.

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.