Cape Fear's Coger signs with Ole Miss

Cape Fear Community College sophomore Tyrek Coger didn’t waste any time signing a National Letter of Intent. Coger signed with the Ole Miss Rebels on the first day of the early signing period.

Coger, a 6' 9", 230 lbs. forward is ranked as the number 18 junior college prospect by 247sports. He is averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds a game for the Sea Devils this season.

"I have always been a SEC conference guy. I love playing against Kentucky the number one team, you have your Florida. It's all I think about is that the SEC conference is a good conference to play in," said Coger about his decision.



Coger originally committed to Missouri as a four-start high school prospect out of Word of God Christian Academy in 2012.

