H.S. Soccer 2nd Round Schedule and Scoreboard

Friday
4A East:
Hoggard 5, Clayton 2 F
Saturday
4A East:
Green Hope 0, Laney 1 F
New Hanover 4, Rose 0 F.
Sanderson 2, Ashley 1 F
2A East:
Croatan 3, North Brunswick 2 F
1A East:
North Duplin 2, James Kenan 4 F
Manteo 3, Whiteville 2 F
Union 2, Wallace-Rose Hill 3 F
Monday
1A East:
East Columbus 1, Raleigh Charter 4 F
