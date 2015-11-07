H.S. Soccer 2nd Round Schedule and Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Soccer 2nd Round Schedule and Scoreboard

H.S. Soccer 2nd Round Schedule and Scoreboard (Source: Raycom Media) H.S. Soccer 2nd Round Schedule and Scoreboard (Source: Raycom Media)

Friday
4A East:
Hoggard 5, Clayton 2 F

Saturday
4A East:
Green Hope 0, Laney 1 F
New Hanover 4, Rose 0 F.
Sanderson 2, Ashley 1 F

2A East:
Croatan 3, North Brunswick 2 F

1A East:
North Duplin 2, James Kenan 4 F
Manteo 3, Whiteville 2 F
Union 2, Wallace-Rose Hill 3 F

Monday
1A East:
East Columbus 1, Raleigh Charter 4 F

Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly