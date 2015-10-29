3rd round H.S. volleyball scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

3rd round H.S. volleyball scoreboard

3rd round H.S. volleyball scoreboard (Source: Raycom Media) 3rd round H.S. volleyball scoreboard (Source: Raycom Media)

NCHSAA 3rd round Volleyball Scoreboard 

3A

  • Topsail 0, Cedar Ridge 3 F

2A

  • Eastern Randolph 3, South Columbus 0 F

1A

  • Wallace-Rose Hill 0, Princeton 3 F
