UNCW women in 5th place at Landfall Tradition

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Sophomore Kayla Thompson shot a one-over par round of 73 as UNCW moved to fifth place following the second round of the 14th annual Landfall Tradition at the Country Club of Landfall on Saturday afternoon.

The Seahawks, who were in third place after shooting a 290 team score in the first round, carded a 297 team score in the second round and trails tournament leader Duke by 16 strokes. The Blue Devils, who hold a 10-stroke advantage over Oklahoma State, posted a 284 score to extend their lead.

After shooting a 79 in the first round on Friday, Thompson improved her score by six strokes in the second round. She posted a pair of birdies to offset a bogey and a double bogey.

Senior Annette Lyche enters the final round in a tie for fourth place after shooting a 2-over par round on Saturday while senior Meghan Theiss is tied for 15th place after posting an identical 2-over par round.

Freshman Ellinoora Moisio will begin the third round with a share of 29th place after posting a 4-over par score of 76 on Saturday while sophomore Alaina Yeatts is tied for 47th place with a two-round total of 153 (+9).

Post-Round Quotes: Coach Cindy Ho

“I am very proud of how my team has competed the first two days against some exceptional teams. Coach [Abby] Pearson and I have been preaching that they are just as capable as all of these players in the field and on a tougher scoring day, the team did what they needed to do to stay competitive.”

“The winds were at their highest when we started on the first hole, so to get through the first hole and the intimidating second hole at only +1 was incredible. That is the great start we needed.”

“For two days, we have putted better than we have all semester. While we didn’t make as many birdies as yesterday, we made a lot of pars and for the most part, kept our worst score to bogey, so that has been the biggest difference from past years.”

“We have one round left so if we can continue hitting greens and keep giving ourselves chances, I am confident we can post a good score.”

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW wraps up play at the 14th annual Landfall Tradition with the final round on Saturday at the Country Club of Landfall. The round will begin with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m.

UNCW Individual Results: T-4. Annette Lyche 69-74=143 (-1); T-15. Meghan Theiss 72-74=146 (+2); T-29. Ellinoora Moisio 73-76=149 (+5); T-41. Kayla Thompson 79-73=152 (+8); T-47. Alaina Yeatts 76-77=153 (+11); 96. Sydney Boyd 92-WD=92.

Team Results: 1. Duke 287-284=571 (-5); 2. Oklahoma State 289-292=581 (+5); T-3. Alabama 299-286=585 (+9); T-3. Notre Dame 291-294=585 (+9); 5. UNCW 290-297=587 (+11); 6. Purdue 296-300=596 (+20); T-7. Wake Forest 303-294=597 (+21); T-7. Michigan State 291-306=597 (+21); T-9. Virginia 301-303=604 (+28); T-9. Clemson 298-306=604 (+28); 11. South Carolina 301-304-605 (+29); T-12. NC State 295-311=606 (+30); T-12. Ohio State 303-303=606 (+30); 14. Penn State 305-302=607 (+31); 15. North Carolina 308-303=611 (+35); 16. UCF 308-307=615 (+39); 17. Elon 303-316=619 (+43); 18. Kentucky 307-323=630 (+54).

Individual Leaders: 1. Isabella DiLisio (Notre Dame) 67-70=137; T-2. Ashley Holder (UCF) 72-69=141; T-2. Maddie McCrary (Oklahoma State) 70-71=141; T-4. Lakareber Abe (Alabama) 74-69=143; T-4. Leona Maguire (Duke) 71-72=143; T-4. Annette Lyche (UNCW) 69-74=143; T-7. Celine Boutier (Duke) 75-69=144; T-7. Virginia Elena Carta (Duke) 73-71=144; T-7. Katelyn Dambaugh (South Carolina) 72-72=144; T-7. Sandy Choi (Duke) 68-76=144.