UNCW in 3rd after first round of Landfall Tradition

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Led by a 3-under par score from senior Annette Lyche, UNCW posted a season-low 290 to open play at the 14th annual Landfall Tradition in third place after the first round at the Country Club of Landfall on Friday afternoon.

Duke, which entered the tournament as the No. 2 ranked team in the Golfstat rankings, took the early lead after matching the Landfall Tradition first round record by posting a 287 team score. No. 12 Oklahoma State followed in second place after carding a 1-over par round of 289.

Lyche, who posted her second under-par round of the season, posted six birdies in the first round, including four in the back nine, to finish in third place with a season-low 69 (-3). She is one of 12 players who posted a below-par round on Friday afternoon.

Senior Meghan Theiss finished the opening round with an even-par score of 72 to earn a share of 13th place. Theiss posted three birdies in her opening round, including back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th holes.

Freshman Ellinoora Moisio fired a 1-over par round of 73 for a share of 21st place while sophomore Alaina Yeatts ended her first round with a 4-over par score of 76, tying for 45th place.

Sophomore Kayla Thompson earned a 7-over par score of 79 while senior Sydney Boyd finished with a 92 (+20) while playing as an individual.

Post-Round Quotes: Coach Cindy Ho

“This was a great start for our team. I am so proud of their effort today. The game plan was to hit to the middle of the greens as I knew some of the pins would be in really tough locations.

“We got off to a great start and when we got into trouble, we made some incredible par saves.”

“We need to do the same thing tomorrow – play one shot at a time and see where that puts us. Annette, Meghan and Elli had strong rounds for us and it’s been a long time since we have had all five players in the 70s in a big field, so that’s a positive sign.”

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW continues play at the 14th annual Landfall Tradition with the second round on Saturday at the Country Club of Landfall.

UNCW Individual Results: 3. Annette Lyche 69 (-3); T-13. Meghan Theiss 72 (E); T-21. Ellinoora Moisio 73 (+1); T-45. Alaina Yeatts 76 (+4); T-70. Kayla Thompson 79 (+7); 96. Sydney Boyd 92 (+20).

Team Results: 1. Duke 287 (-1); 2. Oklahoma State 289 (+1); 3. UNCW 290 (+2); T-4. Notre Dame 291 (+3); T-4. Michigan State 291 (+3); 6. NC State 295 (+7); 7. Purdue 296 (+8); 8. Clemson 298 (+10); 9. Alabama 299 (+11); T-10. Virginia 301 (+13); T-10. South Carolina 301 (+13); T-12. Wake Forest 303 (+15); T-12. Ohio State 303 (+15); T-12. Elon 303 (+15); 15. Penn State 305 (+17); 16. Kentucky 307 (+19); T-17. UCF 308 (+20); T-17. North Carolina 308 (+20).

Individual Leaders: 1. Isabella DiLisio (Notre Dame) 67; 2. Sandy Choi (Duke) 68; 3. Annette Lyche (UNCW) 69; T-4. Gabby Yurik (Michigan State) 70; T-4. Laura Kowohl (NC State) 70; T-4. Anna Appert Lund (Purdue) 70; T-4. Maddie McCrary (Oklahoma State) 70; T-8. Alice Hewson (Clemson) 71; T-8. Sarah Burnham (Michigan State) 71; T-8. Sarah Schmelzel (South Carolina) 71; T-8. Lauren Coughlin (Virginia) 71; T-8. Leona Maguire (Duke) 71.