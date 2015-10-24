UNCW men's golf battle conditions in Ireland

WATERVILLE, Ireland – Despite constant rain and gusting winds, UNCW’s Pat Cover and Preston Harrington played well enough to enter the final round of the Jerry Murray Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday in the top 10 and in position to make a run at the championship.

“What some might call a hurricane in the USA, the Irish call the same weather a gentle breeze with a little rain,” said UNCW Head Coach Matt Clark. “Today was the toughest conditions I have ever seen, and I couldn't be prouder of the way the guys competed. The conditions were windy and rainy all day, gust were recorded up to 40mph at the course. This has been an amazing experience and we look forward to competing for the title tomorrow!”

Cover leads the Seahawks, sitting in seventh place overall while Harrington, who is competing as an individual, is in ninth. David Kostyal is 15th after 36 holes and looks to card his first top-10 finish of the season with a strong performance on Saturday.

Maynooth leads the six-team field by 10 strokes over Texas A&M, who carded a 324 on Friday to edge past the Seahawks for second. UNCW, who is in third, carries a one-stroke lead over Ulster. Host Notre Dame and local university Dublin, round out the tournament field in fifth and sixth, respectively.

UNCW Results: 7. Patrick Cover 74-80=154; 13. Thomas Eldridge 75-81=156; 15. David Kostyal 76-81=157; 23. Stephen Saleeby 74-85=159; 28. Austin Inman 73-87=160

UNCW Individuals: 9. Preston Harrington 74-81=156; 29. Thomas Lilly 78-84=160; 38.Ross Robison 82-92=174

Team Standings: 1. Maynooth 289-324=613; 2. Texas A&M 298-324=622; 3. UNCW 296-327=623; 4. Ulster University 300-325=625; 5. Notre Dame 304-326=630; Dublin 309-338=647

Individual Standings: 1. James Sugrue (MAY) 74-72=146; 2. Joanthan Yates (UCD) 74-77=151; T3. Eugene Smith (MAY) 72-80=152; T3. Max Miller (TAM) 67-85=152; 5. Ben Crancer (TAM) 72-81=153; T6. Miguel Delgado (ND) 75-79=154; T6. Patrick Cover (UNCW) 74-80=154; T6. Neil McKinstry (ULS) 74-80=154; T9. Preston Harrington (UNCW) 74-81=155; T9. Ryan Gribben 72-83=155