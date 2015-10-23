H.S. Volleyball playoff schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

H.S. Volleyball playoff schedule

4A East
28 Laney 5 Cardinal Gibbons, 3 p.m. Saturday
25 Ashley at 8 D.H. Conley, 6 p.m. Friday
17 New Hanover at No. 16 Apex, 1 p.m. Saturday
30 Knightdale at 3 Hoggard, 6 p.m. Saturday

3A East
25 Union Pines at 8 Topsail, 6 p.m. Saturday
29 West Brunswick at 4 West Carteret, 5 p.m. Saturday
31 South Brunswick at 2 Asheboro, 3 p.m. Saturday

2A East
28 North Brunswick at 5 Farmville Central, 7 p.m. Saturday
26 East Bladen at 7 Clinton, 7 p.m. Saturday
29 Randleman at 4 South Columbus, 5 p.m. Saturday

1A East
25 Manteo (11-9) at 8 Whiteville, 3 p.m. Saturday
27 Bear Grass Charter at 6 Wallace-Rose Hill, 5 p.m. Saturday
26 East Columbus at 7 East Carteret, 2 p.m. Saturday

