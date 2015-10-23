Former Laney standout Kevin Whitted hosting basketball skills clinic

Former Laney High School Basketball standout Kevin Whitted is returning to Wilmington. Whitted will host The Workshop basketball skills clinic at Michael Jordan Gymnasium October 31 from 8a.m. to 4p.m.

"We are excited about having Kevin Whitted back. He is in the Hall of Fame here at Laney. He had a great career and to give back to the community and help with our camp and host a camp of his own it's great for the community" said Laney men's basketball coach Nathan Faulk.

Whitted is the programs all-time leading scorer, and went onto play at Tennessee. He had a brief stink in the NBA, before coaching in the NBA D-League.

