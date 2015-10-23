Former Laney standout Kevin Whitted hosting basketball skills clinic

Former Laney High School Basketball standout Kevin Whitted is returning to Wilmington. Whitted will host The Workshop basketball skills clinic at Michael Jordan Gymnasium October 31 from 8a.m. to 4p.m.
"We are excited about having Kevin Whitted back. He is in the Hall of Fame here at Laney. He had a great career and to give back to the community and help with our camp and host a camp of his own it's great for the community" said Laney men's basketball coach Nathan Faulk.
Whitted is the programs all-time leading scorer, and went onto play at Tennessee. He had a brief stink in the NBA, before coaching in the NBA D-League.
Copyright 2015 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.