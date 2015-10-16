UNCW volleyball takes over second played in CAA standings

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW fought off set-point five times in the fourth set before rallying for a 33-31 win to top visiting Towson, 3-1 (25-17, 24026, 25-17, 33-31), in a battle for second place in the Colonial Athletic Association volleyball standings on Friday at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks, who moved into sole possession of second place, ran their record to 15-4 overall and 6-1 in the league with their fourth straight win.

Nicole Lott led an explosive offense for the Seahawks with a team-high 16 kills. The Seahawks hit .350 on the match, committing just 13 hitting errors. Joining Lott in double figure kills were Kristen Powell and Katie McCullough with 12 apiece and Meredith Peacock with 11.

Anna Moss paced UNCW upfront with six blocks and six kills as the Seahawks outblocked the Tigers, 10-5.5. Defensively, Alyssa Desjardins collected a team-high 12 digs and finished off a double-double with a team-leading 29 assists. Powell also had a double-double with 10 digs and Lindsay Hartmann rounded out UNCW’s trio in double digit digs with 10.

Haley Pa’akaula and Jessica Lewis held match-high honors with 18 kills apiece. The Tigers entered the match as the league’s top-hitting team, averaging 14.45 kills per set and a .262 hitting average. Candace Steadman and Jocelyn Kuilan chipped in 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Anna Holehouse picked up 13 digs and Pa’akaula had 11 for a double-double of her own.

Up next: UNCW hosts James Madison at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Hanover Hall. The Dukes maintained their hold on first-place with a 3-2 win over host Charleston on Friday.

How it happened: In the final set, there were 21 ties and 12 lead changes before the Seahawks were able to gain control and close out the match. UNCW faced set-point at 31-30, but a Towson serving error tied it. Desjardins followed with a service ace and Lott ended the set and match with a kill off a feed from Hartmann.

Notes: Both teams landed four players in double digit kills … UNCW head coach Amy Bambenek now has 99 career wins at UNCW … The Seahawks hit .700 (21-0-30) in winning the third set (25-17) … The win snapped a brief two-match losing skid to Towson, the Tigers swept a pair of five-set matches last season … UNCW’s 33 points in the final set were a season-high … Bella Borgiotti added 20 assists and a season-high five kills for the Seahawks … McCullough also set a career-high with 12 kills … Towson committed 10 or more service errors for the 12th time this season … For UNCW, it was the third straight match of hitting .300 or better and the second highest average (.350) on the season … The Seahawks improved to 7-1 at home this season and 2-0 at Trask Coliseum … Tonight’s attendance of 831 was a season-high.