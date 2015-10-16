UNCW beats James Madison 3-0

UNCW Press Release

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior forwards Stephanie Bronson and Katrina Guillou each scored a goal as UNCW (11-5-1) exploded for three goals in the second half en route to a 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association victory over James Madison (9-6-1) at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Friday evening.

The win allowed the Seahawks to move into a tie for second place with Northeastern in the CAA standings. While UNCW defeated James Madison on Friday night, the Huskies dropped a 2-1 decision against Hofstra. Both teams have 13 points in the standings while Hofstra is in first place with 16 points.

Led by junior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy, the Seahawks limited James Madison to a season-low four shots. Huddy, who did not make a save in the victory, earned her sixth shutout of the season.

Senior goalkeeper Ellen Forrest posted five saves in the loss for James Madison, which is winless in its last three games.

How It Happened: The Seahawks scored three times after the intermission to earn the victory. Bronson scored in the 61st minute to give UNCW a 1-0 lead before an own goal upped the advantage to 2-0 with 17:57 left. Guillou added an unassisted goal with 5:40 remaining to complete the scoring.

Seahawk Storylines

• UNCW snapped a two-game losing streak against James Madison. The Dukes still lead the all-time series by a 19-6-0 margin.

• The Seahawks matched their series high by scoring three goals against the Dukes on Friday night. UNCW also tallied three goals in a 3-1 victory at UNCW Soccer Stadium in 2012.

• Four of the Seahawks’ six wins in the series have come at home.

• UNCW earned its largest win in the series against James Madison. Three of the Seahawks’ previous five wins in the series were by a one-goal margin while the other two victories were 2-0 decisions.

• The Seahawks posted their 13th multi-goal game of the season. It is also the third time UNCW has scored three or more goals in a game this year.

• Guillou now has 66 points in her college career after scoring her 27th career goal. She ranks fifth on the Seahawks’ all-time goals and points lists.

• Guillou has scored at least eight goals in each of her last three seasons after netting her eighth goal of the season, which ties senior Maddie McCormick for the team lead.

• Huddy posted her ninth career solo shutout, moving her into a tie with Emily Pratt (2005-08) for fifth in school history.

• UNCW has not allowed a goal in the first half in 12 of its 17 games this year.

• The Seahawks have reached the 30-goal plateau for the 13th time in the program’s history after increasing their season total to 32 goals in 17 games.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks:

Sunday, Oct. 18 vs. Towson (1 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

Sunday, Oct. 25 vs. College of Charleston (1 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 3, James Madison 0

James Madison 0 0 - 0

UNCW 0 3 - 3

Goals: JMU – n/a; UNCW – Stephanie Bronson (60:12), TEAM (72:03), Katrina Guillou (84:20). Assists: JMU – n/a; UNCW – n/a. Saves: JMU – Ellen Forrest 5 (90:00, 0 goals allowed); UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 0 (90:00, 0 goals allowed). Shots: JMU – 4; UNCW – 9. Corner Kicks: JMU – 1; UNCW – 5. Attendance: 557.

