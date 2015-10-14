Elon downs UNCW soccer team 2-1

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior midfielder James Brace scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute to lead No. 11 Elon (11-2-0, 4-1-0) to its third win in the last four games, a 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW (7-3-2, 2-2-1) at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Wednesday evening.

After a scoreless first half, the Phoenix took a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute when Eduardo Alvarez converted a penalty kick after the Seahawks were called for a handball foul inside the penalty area.

But, UNCW answered less than two minutes later to even the score at 1-1 when freshman midfielder Joel Bylander netted the first goal of his college career off assists from sophomore midfielder Kalvin Kromer and freshman midfielder Ben Fisher.

However, Brace provided the winning margin with 25:27 left as he converted a crossing pass from Caue Da Silva with a one-touch shot for his fifth goal of the year.

Junior goalkeeper Sean Melvin made three saves in the loss for UNCW, which was outshot by a 12-10 margin. Freshman goalkeeper Matthew Jegier also tallied three saves for the Phoenix.

Seahawk Storylines

• Elon leads the all-time series by a 5-2-1 margin and has won three straight games over the Seahawks.

• Seven of the eight all-time meetings between the Seahawks and the Phoenix have been decided by one goal or less.

• The loss ended UNCW’s eight-game home unbeaten streak, dating back to last year. The Seahawks are 5-1-1 at home this season.

• Bylander became the 11th different player to score a goal for the Seahawks this year.

• Elon and UNCW entered the game tied for the CAA lead in goals scored. The Phoenix now holds a one-goal edge over the Seahawks, 28-27.

• Elon and UNCW are now tied for the fewest goals allowed in the CAA. Each team has allowed 12 goals this year.

• UNCW faced a nationally-ranked opponent for the third time this year and the first time at home this season.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks:

Saturday, Oct. 17 at William & Mary (7 p.m.) • Martin Family Stadium, Williamsburg, Va.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 vs. Old Dominion (7 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

Sunday, Oct. 25 at Delaware (1 p.m.) • Stuart and Suzanne Grant Stadium, Newark, Del.

College Men’s Soccer: No. 11 Elon 2, UNCW 1

Elon 0 2 - 2

UNCW 0 1 - 1

Goals: ELON – Eduardo Alvarez (55:01 – pk), James Brace (64:33); UNCW – Joel Bylander (56:42). Assists: ELON – Caue Da Silva; UNCW – Kalvin Kromer, Ben Fisher. Saves: ELON – Matthew Jegier 3 (90:00, 1 goals allowed); UNCW – Sean Melvin 3 (90:00, 2 goals allowed). Shots: ELON – 12; UNCW – 10. Corner Kicks: ELON – 4; UNCW – 5. Attendance: 1,131.

