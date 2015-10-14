ECU's Bryce Williams named to Mackey Award Watch list

NEW YORK, N.Y. – East Carolina senior tight end Bryce Williams is one of 35 players named to the John Mackey Midseason Award Watch List, according to an announcement by the John Mackey Committee Wednesday.

A Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection as a junior, Williams is the first Pirate to be named to the Mackey Award Watch List, which is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Williams, who has started all six games in 2015, has caught 28 passes for 319 yards (11.4 ypc) with three touchdowns. The Winston, Salem, N.C. native hauled down a career-best nine passes at Florida for 83 yards earning John Mackey Honorable Mention Tight End-of-the-Week honors. Last week he set a personal-best with 87 reception yards at BYU on five catches.

He has also played an integral role in the Pirates’ rushing attack as a blocker opening lanes for a pair of 100-yard rushers (Chris Hairston/154 vs. Towson and James Summers/169 vs. Virginia Tech). Williams also helped ECU rack up a season-high 306 ground yards at SMU – the most by the Pirates since a 343-yard effort against North Carolina in 2014.

During his four-year career, Williams has 66 receptions for 776 yards (11.8 ypc) with 12 scores. Thirty-six (36) of his 66 catches have gone for 10 or more yards with a career-long of 32 at BYU a week ago. He has hauled down multiple passes 20 times and has caught two TD passes in a game twice (Tulsa/2014 and SMU/2015).

NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey is considered to be the best to have played the tight end position. A tight end by whom all others are measured, Mackey was a role model on and off the field as demonstrated by his Super Bowl Championship, his commitment to community and his place in history as the first President of the NFLPA.

Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 16 and finalists on Nov. 24. The 2015 John Mackey recipient will be announced on Dec. 9 and then presented live on Dec. 10 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Red Carpet Show on ESPNU.

East Carolina (3-3, 1-1 AAC) returns to conference play when it hosts Tulsa inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Saturday, Oct. 17. Kickoff is set for 12 Noon (EDT) and will be nationally televised on ESPNews.