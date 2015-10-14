GoFundMe page set up to find suspect in hit-and-run

A friend of the four victims in Saturday's hit-and-run has started a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise enough money to catch the person who fled the scene. (Source: Raycom Media)

Paul Buren, who started the page, said this about his $10,000 goal:

"This gofundme project is designed for one thing only - to do everything possible to find the perpetrator of this heinous act. The monies raised will primarily fund a reward for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrator. Any additional funds raised will be given to the three families involved."

"I thought the GoFundMe page would be a great idea because not only would it raise funds to create a reward, but like Facebook it would also get the word out there," Buren said.

If the suspect turns themselves in, Buren said all money will go toward the families involved. So far, $2,210 has been raised. To visit the page click here.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jeffrey West, 51; Keith Hatcher, 41; Maureen Meehan, 45;and Francis Meehan, 49, were hit by a car on Marsh Oaks Drive while walking home from Liberty Tavern.

The vehicle was traveling at 25 to 30 mph. Highway patrol confirms that after striking the victims the vehicle drove back into its lane and never stopped. Highway Patrol said they are looking for a dark-colored car, possibly green.

Crimestoppers is now offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the crash.

If you have any information, please call 1-800-531-9845.

