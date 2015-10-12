Meredith Peacock named CAA Offensive Co-Player-of-the-Week

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior middle hitter/blocker Meredith Peacock has been named Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Co-Player-of-the-Week after leading UNCW to a 3-0 week by hitting .491 with 34 kills.

“Huge Congrats to Meredith (Peacock) and our entire team for an outstanding week offensively,” said UNCW Head Coach Amy Bambenek. “Meredith was very efficient with her attempts and had a great connection with our setters while making smart decisions with her shot selection.”

Peacock opened the week with an impressive performance in a sweep of Delaware with 13 kills in 21 attacks and committing just one hitting error. She fashioned a .571 hitting average in the match and finished with 16 points.

Over the weekend, UNCW picked up a pair of conference road wins, topping William & Mary, 3-1, and sweeping Elon. Peacock collected 14 kills in 23 swings against the Tribe and added seven more kills in 13 attacks against Elon. UNCW hit .302 and .330 against the Tribe and Phoenix, respectively.

Peacock becomes the fourth Seahawk to earn CAA honors and the second to be named Offensive Player-of-the-Wee (Kristen Powell).

The Seahawks return to action on Oct. 16 with a 7 p.m. start in Trask Coliseum against Towson and close out the weekend with a 1 p.m. start on Oct. 18 in Hanover Hall against conference-leading James Madison. UNCW and Towson enter the match tied for second. Friday’s match in Trask will be the second of two matches to be played in the coliseum. The Seahawks swept Delaware earlier this month in the first match played in Trask since 1999.