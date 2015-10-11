Connor Barth perfect in return to Tampa Bay

Connor Barth made the most of his first game back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being re-signed with the team.

The former Hoggard standout was perfect in his field goal attempts hitting from 35, 45, and 47 yards. Barth also hit all three of his PAT’s in the Buccaneers 38-31 win over Jacksonville.

“In the NFL, every kick is a pressure kick. Any day, any team can win. Points are points and you’ve got to make them. You just stay sharp, stay in shape and hope for the call. I’m happy to be back and happy to have done my job” said Barth.

For the first time in a Tampa Bay uniform Barth also had kickoff duties, something he had work on during the off season. The hard work paid off as he put all eight into the end zone and five were touchbacks.

“I haven’t kicked off like that since. I don’t know if I ever have’’

Tampa Bay is now 2-3 going into the bye week. They next play on October 25th at Washington.

