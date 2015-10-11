Tribe down UNCW women 1-0

UNCW Press Release

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – In the sport of soccer, all it takes is one goal for a team to earn a victory.

In Sunday’s Colonial Athletic Association game between UNCW and William & Mary, it was the Tribe who gained the lone goal en route to a 1-0 win over the Seahawks at Martin Family Stadium.

The loss dropped the Seahawks’ record to 10-5-1 overall and 3-2-1 in the CAA. Meanwhile, William & Mary improved to 9-3-1 overall and 3-1-0 in the CAA.

Junior defender Clara Logsdon scored the game’s only goal in the 37th minute when she tallied her first goal of the season off assists from senior midfielder Nicole Baxter and sophomore defender Haley Kent.

Post-Game Quotes: UNCW Coach Paul Cairney

“It was another tough CAA battle on the road. We had a much better second half than the first half. I felt we created several great scoring opportunities in both halves, but the William & Mary goalkeeper made some tremendous stops. We will now rest, recover and prepare for James Madison on Friday night.”

Seahawk Storylines

• William & Mary leads the all-time series by a 22-1-0 margin.

• Despite the loss, the Seahawks remain in a tie for third place in the CAA standings with 10 points with three games remaining in the regular season.

• UNCW held an opponent under 10 shots for the sixth time this year.

• The Seahawks trailed at the half for just the second time this season (Aug. 23 at No. 2 Virginia).

• UNCW was shut out for the second time this season.

• The Seahawks had a streak of 10 straight games with at least two goals snapped.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks:

Friday, Oct. 16 vs. James Madison (7 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

Sunday, Oct. 18 vs. Towson (1 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

Sunday, Oct. 25 vs. College of Charleston (2 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

College Women’s Soccer: William & Mary 1, UNCW 0

UNCW 0 0 - 0

William & Mary 1 0 - 1

Goals: UNCW – n/a; W&M – Clara Logsdon (36:33). Assists: UNCW – n/a; W&M – Nicole Baxter, Haley Kent. Saves: UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 1 (90:00, 1 goals allowed), TEAM 1; W&M – Caroline Casey 6 (90:00, 0 goals allowed), TEAM 2. Shots: UNCW – 15; W&M – 9. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 8; W&M – 1. Attendance: 258.

