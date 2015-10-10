3 second half goals lead Seahawks past Drexel 3-0

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – After opening the month of October with a pair of tough results against James Madison and No. 2 North Carolina, the UNCW men’s soccer team used a little home cooking to get back in the win column with a 3-1 victory over Drexel in a rain-soaked Colonial Athletic Association game at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.

The win allowed the Seahawks to improve their record to 7-2-2 overall and 2-1-1 in the CAA. Meanwhile, Drexel suffered its fourth consecutive loss to drop to 2-10-1 overall and 1-4-0 in the CAA.

After a scoreless first half, freshman midfielder Ben Fisher gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead when he scored his sixth goal of the season on a free kick from 25 yards. Just over five minutes later, senior forward Colin Bonner upped the advantage to 2-0 when he tallied his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Sophomore defender Brayden Smith increased the margin to 3-0 in the 77th minute when he headed home a corner kick from senior midfielder Jose Garcia. It was Smith’s first goal of the year.

The Dragons ended the shutout bid with 9:30 remaining when sophomore midfielder Colin McGlynn took a pass inside the penalty area from sophomore forward Xavier Hernandez and posted his third goal of the year.

Seahawk Storylines

• UNCW leads the all-time series against Drexel by a 10-4-0 margin and has won six of the last eight meetings.

• The Seahawks extended their home unbeaten streak to eight straight games, dating back to last season. UNCW is 7-0-1 during the streak, including a 5-0-1 mark this year.

• Bonner moved into ninth place on the Seahawks’ all-time points list with 60 career points. He also scored the 23th goal of his college career, elevating him into 10th place on the Seahawks’ all-time list.

• UNCW was held to just two goals in its previous four games before Saturday’s three-goal effort against Drexel.

• The Seahawks have now won 17 consecutive games when scoring two or more goals, including a 6-0-0 mark this year.

• Smith became the 10th different UNCW player to score a goal this year. He is also the 14th UNCW player to record a point.

• The Seahawks held an opponent to fewer than 10 shots for the fifth time this season. UNCW opponents have posted just 101 shots in 11 games this season.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks:

Wednesday, Oct. 14 vs. Elon (7 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 17 at William & Mary (7 p.m.) • Martin Family Stadium, Williamsburg, Va.

Wednesday, Oct. 21 vs. Old Dominion (7 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

College Men’s Soccer: UNCW 3, Drexel 1

Drexel 0 1 - 1

UNCW 0 3 - 3

Goals: DREXEL – Colin McGlynn (80:30); UNCW – Ben Fisher (49:31), Colin Bonner (54:37), Brayden Smith (76:08). Assists: DREXEL – Xavier Hernandez; UNCW – Jose Garcia. Saves: DREXEL – Tyler Afflerbach 6 (90:00, 3 goals allowed), TEAM 1; UNCW – Sean Melvin 4 (90:00, 1 goals allowed). Shots: DREXEL – 7; UNCW – 20. Corner Kicks: DREXEL – 2; UNCW – 10. Attendance: 414.