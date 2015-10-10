Hokies end 2-game skid with 28-13 victory over Wolfpack

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer



BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Brenden Motley and Isaiah Ford teamed up for three second-quarter touchdown passes Friday night and Virginia Tech found a winning formula at home again in a 28-13 victory against North Carolina State.



The Hokies (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) avoided a three-game losing streak and their third home loss in four games by putting together their best offensive quarter of the season against FCS-level competition. Their defense was impressive, too.



NC State (4-2, 0-2) lost its second straight league game after starting the season by beating four lesser opponents. The Wolfpack led 10-0 after just 16 minutes, but were outgained 156-2 in the second quarter. They managed just 125 yards of offense after the first 15 minutes.



Motley, who has been filling in while injured starter Michael Brewer recovers from a broken left collarbone, got his fifth start when Brewer was cleared to practice, but not play in a game. Motley was 14 of 28 for 158 yards and ran for 44 yards on nine tries.



Travon McMillian added his first career touchdown with a 59-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Hokies.



