Diamond Hawks come from behind to be Czech Republic 8-7 (Source: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Kennard McDowell’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth completed the comeback as UNCW edged the Czech Republic National team, 8-7, in an exhibition game on Friday at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks trailed 7-2 in the bottom of the seventh before exploding for four runs in that inning and two more in the ninth for the win.

Steven Linkous was one of three Seahawks with two hits on the game. Joining him were Daniel Stack and Robbie Thorburn. Thorburn scored three runs while Brian Mims knocked in two.

Reliever Jared Gesell picked up the win while Marek Minarik was tagged with the loss. Both runs in the ninth were unearned following a throwing error that kept the rally alive.

Matej Hejma, Premek Chroust and Petr Zyma each had two hits for the Czech Republic while Hejma and Martin Cervenka both homered.

How it happened: Thorburn singled with one out and moved into scoring position with a stolen base. Linkous singled to up the middle and the throw to first sailed wide and down the right field line, sending him around to third. With two outs, Gavin Stupienski was intentionally walked setting the stage for McDowell who singled through the right side for the win.

Up next: The Seahawks will open their annual Blue-Teal World Series on Oct. 16. Game time will be announced early next week.