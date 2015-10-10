UNCW women's soccer downs Elon 2-0

ELON, North Carolina – Senior forwards Stephanie Bronson (Leesville H.S./Raleigh, N.C.) and Maddie McCormick (Alexis I. DuPont H.S./Newark, Del.) each scored a goal in the first half as UNCW (10-4-1, 3-1-1) earned its second win in the last three games with a 2-0 victory over Elon (8-3-2, 0-2-1) in a Colonial Athletic Association contest at Rudd Field on Friday evening.

Bronson gave UNCW a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute when she finished a crossing pass from junior Kennedy Ulrich (Lloydminster, Alberta, Canada) for her fourth goal of the season. With 11:22 remaining in the first half, McCormick upped the lead to 2-0 when she tallied her team-leading eighth goal of the year on an 18-yard blast.

Junior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy (Lake Norman H.S./Huntersville, N.C.) made five saves to record her fifth shutout of the season as the Seahawks outshot Elon by a 25-8 margin.

Post-Game Quotes: UNCW Coach Paul Cairney

“I am very pleased to get three points on the road against a talented Elon team. I felt the box score didn’t reflect how tight the game was. We played well in the first 45 minutes and were unfortunate not to get another goal [in the second half].”

“A huge credit goes to Elon, who took it to us from the start of the second half and put us on our back foot with a lot of good chances.”

“I thought our back four and Carolyn Huddy were outstanding in holding [Elon’s] pressure. We are very fortunate to come away with three points. Elon will take points away from teams in our league.”

“We will dust ourselves off and get ready for a very good William & Mary team on Sunday.”

Seahawk Storylines

• UNCW leads the all-time series by an 11-0 margin. The Seahawks have outscored Elon by a 23-2 margin in the series.

• UNCW held an opponent to under 10 shots for the fifth time this season.

• The Seahawks’ senior class has accounted for 23 of the team’s 29 goals this year.

• The Seahawks reached the 10-win mark for the first time since 2012. It is the 10th time UNCW has won 10 games in a season in program history.

• The Seahawks have now scored two or more goals in 10 straight games, extending a school record.

• UNCW is 16-2-1 since the start of last year when scoring two goals in a game, including a 9-2-0 mark this year.

• UNCW has scored 11 of its goals in the first 30 minutes of a game this year, including six goals within the first 15 minutes.

• UNCW did not allow a goal in the first half for the 11th time in 15 games this year. The Seahawks have outscored their opponents by a 15-7 margin in the first half this year.

• McCormick became the sixth player in school history to record 25 career goals with her first half marker.

• McCormick matched her career high by scoring her eighth goal of the season. She also had eight goals as a freshman in 2012.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks:

Sunday, Oct. 11 at William & Mary (2 p.m.) • Martin Family Stadium, Williamsburg, Va.

Friday, Oct. 16 vs. James Madison (7 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

Sunday, Oct. 18 vs. Towson (1 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

College Women’s Soccer: UNCW 2, Elon 0

UNCW 2 0 - 2

Elon 0 0 - 0

Goals: UNCW – Stephanie Bronson (6:08), Maddie McCormick (33:38); ELON – n/a. Assists: UNCW – Kennedy Ulrich; ELON – n/a. Saves: UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 5 (90:00, 0 goals allowed); ELON – Taylor Mohr 4 (90:00, 2 goals allowed), TEAM 1. Shots: UNCW – 25; ELON – 8. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 6; ELON – 5. Attendance: 711.

