UNCW men's soccer fall 3-0 at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – Despite four saves from junior goalkeeper Sean Melvin, the UNCW men’s soccer team was unable to extend its unbeaten streak as No. 2 North Carolina handed the Seahawks a 3-0 non-conference loss at Fetzer Field on Tuesday evening.

The Tar Heels, who entered the night as one of six unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I, upped their record to 9-0-1 while the Seahawks’ record dropped to 6-2-2.

North Carolina used two goals from sophomore forward Zach Wright to earn the victory as the Tar Heels posted their second straight shutout victory.

How It Happened: Wright scored twice in a 10-minute span in the first half to give the Tar Heels a 2-0 lead they did not relinquish. He converted a header pass from junior forward Tucker Hume in the 26th minute before adding his second goal with 9:42 remaining in the opening stanza. The Tar Heels added a goal by Alan Winn with 9:16 remaining to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Seahawk Storylines

- North Carolina leads the all-time series by a 9-4-2 margin and ended a two-game losing streak in the series.

- UNCW faced its highest-ranked opponent since dropping a 2-1 decision at No. 2 Wake Forest on Nov. 22, 2009. The Seahawks are now 13-20-5 against nationally-ranked opponents since the 2003 season.

- UNCW trailed at the half for the first time this season.

- The Seahawks allowed more than one goal for just the third time in 10 games this year. UNCW entered the game with just six goals allowed in its first nine contests.

- UNCW was limited to just four shots against the Tar Heels.

- UNCW lost for just the second time in its last 13 regular season matches, dating back to last season (9-2-2).

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks:

Saturday, Oct. 10 vs. Drexel (7 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

Wednesday, Oct. 14 vs. Elon (7 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

Saturday, Oct. 17 at William & Mary (7 p.m.) • Martin Family Stadium, Williamsburg, Va.

College Men’s Soccer: No. 2 North Carolina 3, UNCW 0

UNCW 0 0 - 0

North Carolina 2 1 - 3

Goals: UNCW – n/a; UNC – Zach Wright 2 (25:49, 35:18), Alan Winn (80:44). Assists: UNCW – n/a; UNC – Tucker Hume 2, Jonathan Campbell, David October. Saves: UNCW – Sean Melvin 4 (81:57, 3 goals allowed), Sam Williams 0 (8:03, 0 goals allowed); UNC – James Pyle 2 (90:00, 0 goals allowed). Shots: UNCW – 4; UNC – 17. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 3; UNC – 10. Attendance: 1,110.

