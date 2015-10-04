Northeastern downs UNCW women's soccer 3-2

BOSTON, Massachusetts – For the third consecutive game, UNCW found itself needing more than 90 minutes to gain a decision as the Seahawks battled defending Colonial Athletic Association champion Northeastern to overtime on Sunday afternoon at Parsons Field.

Unfortunately, the Huskies (9-4-1, 2-1-1) kept the Seahawks (9-4-1, 2-1-1) from earning another golden-goal win as Northeastern escaped with a 3-2 victory in a CAA contest, ending the Seahawks’ nine-game unbeaten streak.

Junior defender Mackenzie Dowd scored two goals to lead the Huskies to the victory. After forcing the overtime period with a penalty kick goal in the 86th minute, she tallied the game-winning goal just 53 seconds into the extra session to give Northeastern its second straight win.

Freshman midfielder Nicole Gorman gave Northeastern a 1-0 lead with 5:09 left in the first half by scoring her second goal of the season off an assist from junior defender Kimberly Slade.

But, the Seahawks answered with back-to-back goals from senior forward Katrina Guillou to take a 2-1 lead with 8:42 remaining in regulation. She tied the game at 1-1 in the 42nd minute before tallying her second goal in the 82nd minute on a 16-yard shot past freshman goalkeeper Nathalie Nidetch.

Junior goalkeeper Carolyn Huddy made six saves in the loss for UNCW, which outshot Northeastern by a 15-11 margin.

Post-Game Quotes: UNCW Coach Paul Cairney

“It was another fantastic team effort. We played very well in long spells and I feel we were the better team over the course of the game. Northeastern is the defending CAA champion for a reason. They battled well and kept finding ways to create chances.”

“Having a penalty kick awarded against us with under five minutes left is tough to swallow. But, that’s soccer. Sometimes you get a break and sometimes you don’t. As always, we will dust this one off and bounce back to get ready for a very dangerous Elon team.”

Seahawk Storylines

- Northeastern leads the all-time series by a 7-5-0 margin and has won three straight games in the series by a one-goal margin.

- The Seahawks’ nine-game unbeaten streak was the second-longest streak in school history. The longest unbeaten streak in school history with a 10-game streak to open the 2004 season (9-0-1).

- UNCW has scored at least two goals in eight consecutive games, extending its school record.

- UNCW is now 2-1-1 in overtime games this year. It was the Seahawks’ first overtime loss since Nov. 4, 2012, a 2-1 setback against Hofstra in the CAA Championship Game.

- The Seahawks played in their third consecutive overtime game, marking the second time in school history they have competed in three consecutive overtime contests. UNCW ended the 2012 season by playing three straight OT games.

- Guillou posted her second multi-goal game in the last three contests. She also scored both goals in UNCW’s 2-2 tie against Delaware last Sunday.

- Guillou moved into sole possession of fifth place on the Seahawks’ career goals (26) and points (64) lists.

What’s Ahead for the Seahawks:

Friday, Oct. 9 at Elon (7 p.m.) • Rudd Field, Elon, N.C.

Sunday, Oct. 11 at William & Mary (2 p.m.) • Martin Family Stadium, Williamsburg, Va.

Friday, Oct. 16 vs. James Madison (7 p.m.) • UNCW Soccer Stadium, Wilmington, N.C.

College Women’s Soccer: Northeastern 3, UNCW 2 (OT)

UNCW 1 1 0 - 2

Northeastern 1 1 1 - 3

Goals: UNCW – Katrina Guillou 2 (41:50, 81:18); NU – Mackenzie Dowd 2 (85:22 – pk, 90:53), Nicole Gorman (39:51). Assists: UNCW – n/a; NU – Kimberly Slade. Saves: UNCW – Carolyn Huddy 6 (90:53, 3 goals allowed); NU – Nathalie Nidetch 5 (90:53, 2 goals allowed). Shots: UNCW – 15; NU – 11. Corner Kicks: UNCW – 6; NU – 4. Attendance: 103.